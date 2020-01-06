Note it down, it’s a new year

LIFE in the twenty-first century comes with a number of perks which our parents and grandparents never had. For example, schools no longer take place under sprawling banyans and lead by teachers who are one with nature, but in air-conditioned classrooms in massive buildings with teachers who know how to handle people born in the twenty-first century.

These changes are not for the better or worse, but simply changes. One of the best parts of it, in my opinion, is the ease which technology has brought to us. Our fathers waited months for their textbooks — we wait a minute while the graphic-heavy PDF downloads directly to our devices. Nor do we have to carry around notebooks which weigh down our bags.

No, for that, we have Notability.

Developed with loving attention to detail by Ginger Labs, Inc., Notability is the answer to the prayers of millions of people around the world who just want to jot down things quickly on their devices without having to go through an entire process.

Available for iOS, iPadOS ($9.99) and MacOS ($9.99), this nifty little app is stuffed full of features which hide or peek out exactly when you don’t or do need it. Whether it’s a board meeting, a class lecture, a random doodle while waiting for the bus or just your monthly grocery list, Notability has it all and then some.

Aside from notes, the app also comes built with dream-smooth PDF annotation tools, photo mark-up tools, a voice recorder (which integrates directly with your note files), and a beautiful side-bar that you can nest files in and organise exactly the way you like it. Or not.

For us messy people, the ‘Unified Notes’ folder is where our entire secret hoards rest in glorious disarray. You can colour code or let them fall where they want, and Notability will transcribe and process even your own handwriting for easy search.

If you hand-scrawled ‘Unit 16 the Joy of Balloons’ in page 16 of some obscure note, just type it in the search bar and Notability will show you exactly what you’ve been looking for. It really is that easy. Your iPhone is enough for all your text-based needs — or your iPad or MacBook if you’re extra savvy. Add in the support for the Apple Pencil, and you get a beautiful interface that feels so natural, you’ll never carry a notebook again. iCloud is where all the magic happens, so your data is safe and synced wherever you go.

The app is always updated to stay on top of the latest firmware changes, and you can opt to change the theme of the interface to fit your needs. Ginger Labs even gives you the option to purchase extra themes via in-app purchases. Personally, I love the dark theme, but maybe that’s just my inner iOS 13 fan.

If you’re likely to be struck by sudden inspiration, stuck in a lecture with no notebooks or watching your boss breeze through a flawless presentation, Notability is how you step up your game. It’s 2020, let’s save a tree and use an app.

Sarazeen Saif Ahana is a student of Independent University Bangladesh.